Police Arrests Afghan Gang Involves In Criminal Activity

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 05:39 PM

Police arrests Afghan gang involves in criminal activity

The Kohat City Circle police on Friday claimed to have arrested the ring leader and two member Afghan gang involved in stealing gadgets from the PTCL exchange here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Kohat City Circle police on Friday claimed to have arrested the ring leader and two member Afghan gang involved in stealing gadgets from the PTCL exchange here.

According to details, the action was taken under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), city Nawab Khan, Station House Officer (SHO), city Waqar Afridi, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Rauf Khan and In-charge Tehsil Post Faizan Sattar along with a police team. The stolen valuables were recovered from the gang.

The gang of thieves belongs to Afghanistan, police disclosed.

He further stated that electric batteries and copper wires were also recovered from their possession.

Police said that two member gang broke the doors of the telephone exchange located at Liaquat Memorial Women and Children Hospital and took away several batteries and wires before leaving the area to avoid police arrest.

Those arrested during the raid identified as Afghan national Naseer, Sher Alam and Allah Noor. Police have shifted the accused to police station for further investigation.

APP/arq/vak

