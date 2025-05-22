Police Arrests Four Outlaws
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Daira Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Kala police on Thursday arrested four outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.
Police said that the team conducted raid in the riverine area of Bait Siwai and arrested a proclaimed offender--Muhammad Zahid Hussain, besides recovering 30-bore pistol with ammunition and 1,230 grams of hashish from his possession.
The accused was wanted in a murder case registered at Kot Addu police station, District Muzaffargarh,said police.
Meanwhile,the team also apprehended three illegal weapon holders and recovered two 30-bore pistols and one rifle during separate raids.
Separate cases were registered while further legal proceedings were underway.
