Open Menu

Police Arrests Four Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Police arrests four outlaws

Daira Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Kala police on Thursday arrested four outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that the team conducted raid in the riverine area of Bait Siwai and arrested a proclaimed offender--Muhammad Zahid Hussain, besides recovering 30-bore pistol with ammunition and 1,230 grams of hashish from his possession.

The accused was wanted in a murder case registered at Kot Addu police station, District Muzaffargarh,said police.

Meanwhile,the team also apprehended three illegal weapon holders and recovered two 30-bore pistols and one rifle during separate raids.

Separate cases were registered while further legal proceedings were underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns ..

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns terrorist attack in Balochist ..

11 hours ago
 Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: A ..

Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to ..

CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents

11 hours ago
 Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania G ..

Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT Universit ..

11 hours ago
Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowe ..

Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowerment through SMEs

11 hours ago
 Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradic ..

Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..

11 hours ago
 CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security ..

CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements

11 hours ago
 NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ w ..

NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working

11 hours ago
 SAPM visits SECP

SAPM visits SECP

11 hours ago
 Senate panel commends state media for countering I ..

Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan