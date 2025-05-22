Open Menu

Voter Awareness Session Held For Women At Technical, Vocational Center In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 10:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The District Election Commissioner’s Office DI Khan held a voter awareness and educational session at the Government Technical and Vocational Center (Women) to educate women on the electoral process and encourage their active participation in the democratic system.

A press release issued here on Thursday said that, District Election Commissioner Abdul Rauf Khan addressed the participants, emphasizing the critical role of women in the country’s democratic framework.

"Women constitute half of our population, and their participation is essential to strengthening democracy and ensuring inclusive governance," he stated.

During the session, Abdul Rauf Khan explained the various stages of the electoral process, highlighting the responsibilities of citizens, especially women, in making the system more representative and effective.

At the end of the session, the District Election Commissioner’s Office provided comprehensive answers to the questions of the participants.

The event was part of an ongoing effort to increase political awareness and empower women through education and engagement.

