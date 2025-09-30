Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

Police have arrested a man for making a fake emergency call to the 15 helpline, falsely reporting a mobile phone snatching incident took place in Chaklala

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a man for making a fake emergency call to the 15 helpline, falsely reporting a mobile phone snatching incident took place in Chaklala.

According to police spokesman, the suspect contacted the emergency helpline 15 claiming that his mobile phone had been snatched by an unidentified snatchers.

Upon receiving the call, a police team promptly reached the scene and initiated an investigation. However, the investigations revealed that no such incident had taken place.

Instead, the caller had sold his mobile phone to friend and falsely reported it as snatched.

Following the inquiry, Chakalala Police arrested the individual and registered a case against him for misusing emergency services.

SP Potohar Talha Wali emphasized that the 15 emergency helpline is an emergency service meant to help citizens in genuine emergencies. “Anyone found misusing it will face strict legal action,” he warned.