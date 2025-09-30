Police Arrests Man For Fake 15 Helpline Call
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Police have arrested a man for making a fake emergency call to the 15 helpline, falsely reporting a mobile phone snatching incident took place in Chaklala
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a man for making a fake emergency call to the 15 helpline, falsely reporting a mobile phone snatching incident took place in Chaklala.
According to police spokesman, the suspect contacted the emergency helpline 15 claiming that his mobile phone had been snatched by an unidentified snatchers.
Upon receiving the call, a police team promptly reached the scene and initiated an investigation. However, the investigations revealed that no such incident had taken place.
Instead, the caller had sold his mobile phone to friend and falsely reported it as snatched.
Following the inquiry, Chakalala Police arrested the individual and registered a case against him for misusing emergency services.
SP Potohar Talha Wali emphasized that the 15 emergency helpline is an emergency service meant to help citizens in genuine emergencies. “Anyone found misusing it will face strict legal action,” he warned.
Recent Stories
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations
Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call
One killed in Karachi firing
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs
QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6
PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value addition of dairy products
Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with FBR's PoS system: RTO-1 Chief
Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quetta
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha in c ..
U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quetta, Vows Unwavering Support for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘Major Breakthrough'1 minute ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call2 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing2 minutes ago
-
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs2 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quetta5 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha in controversial tweets ..5 minutes ago
-
U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quetta, Vows Unwavering Support for Pakistan’s Anti-T ..5 minutes ago
-
PHE Minister strongly condemns explosion in Quetta45 minutes ago
-
3 miners killed as phosphate mine collapse in Abbottabad45 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 84 professional beggars in citywide crackdown45 minutes ago