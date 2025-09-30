Open Menu

Police Arrests Man For Fake 15 Helpline Call

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

Police have arrested a man for making a fake emergency call to the 15 helpline, falsely reporting a mobile phone snatching incident took place in Chaklala

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a man for making a fake emergency call to the 15 helpline, falsely reporting a mobile phone snatching incident took place in Chaklala.

According to police spokesman, the suspect contacted the emergency helpline 15 claiming that his mobile phone had been snatched by an unidentified snatchers.

Upon receiving the call, a police team promptly reached the scene and initiated an investigation. However, the investigations revealed that no such incident had taken place.

Instead, the caller had sold his mobile phone to friend and falsely reported it as snatched.

Following the inquiry, Chakalala Police arrested the individual and registered a case against him for misusing emergency services.

SP Potohar Talha Wali emphasized that the 15 emergency helpline is an emergency service meant to help citizens in genuine emergencies. “Anyone found misusing it will face strict legal action,” he warned.

Recent Stories

Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; ..

Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..

1 minute ago
 IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's me ..

IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 mill ..

ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

2 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi firing

One killed in Karachi firing

2 minutes ago
 Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs

Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs

2 minutes ago
QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6

QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6

1 minute ago
 PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value ..

PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value addition of dairy products

5 minutes ago
 Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with F ..

Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with FBR's PoS system: RTO-1 Chief

5 minutes ago
 Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quett ..

Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaa ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha in c ..

5 minutes ago
 U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quett ..

U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quetta, Vows Unwavering Support for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan