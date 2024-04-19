Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operation In Gharibabad, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM

Police carry out search operation in Gharibabad, adjoining areas

Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operation in Gharibabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operation in Gharibabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 18 houses, 10 shops, 5 tenants and 35 individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

