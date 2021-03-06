UrduPoint.com
Police Conducts Combing Operation In Qasimabad

Sat 06th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police carried out a combing operation in several localities in Qasimabad taluka and detained over half a dozen suspicious persons.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the areas including Citizen Colony, Alamdar Chowk, Gulistan-e-Sajjad and Jamshoro road were searched.

The police also searched the market places besides setting up snap checking spots on different roads, he added.

The spokesman did not disclose identity of the detained persons, telling that they all were under the police investigation.

He said that the police also removed tinted glasses and the police emergency routers which were installed in the private vehicles.

Separately, a suspected outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with the Husri police station.

The spokesman claimed that 3 suspected riding on a motorbike opened fire on the police in a bid to escape the police checking.

However, he added, one of the suspects identified as Shahzad Panhwar sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike while 2 others managedto escape.

