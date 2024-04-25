Open Menu

Police Conducts Crackdown Against Drug Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Police conducts crackdown against drug dealers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tounio, the police on Thursday launched crackdown against drug dealers across the district.

During the crackdown of Shaheed Benazirabad police, 3 more accused were arrested, a huge amount of harmful gutka was found and cases were registered after recovering hashish.

The SHO Airport police station arrested the drug dealer Akhtar Ali alias Mimi Lakho during the patrolling operation and registered a case against him.

In another case, the SHO Qazi Ahmed police station arrested the drug dealer Sheil Jokhu on a tip-off and registered a case against him and the SHO of Dolatpur police station arrested the drug dealer Sultan Bhand during the snap checking.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tounio congratulated the police team for their excellent performance and issued instructions to do better work and maintain law and order throughout the district.

