Police Conducts Crackdown Against Drug Dealers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tounio, the police on Thursday launched crackdown against drug dealers across the district.
During the crackdown of Shaheed Benazirabad police, 3 more accused were arrested, a huge amount of harmful gutka was found and cases were registered after recovering hashish.
The SHO Airport police station arrested the drug dealer Akhtar Ali alias Mimi Lakho during the patrolling operation and registered a case against him.
In another case, the SHO Qazi Ahmed police station arrested the drug dealer Sheil Jokhu on a tip-off and registered a case against him and the SHO of Dolatpur police station arrested the drug dealer Sultan Bhand during the snap checking.
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tounio congratulated the police team for their excellent performance and issued instructions to do better work and maintain law and order throughout the district.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hajj training for intending pilgrims held5 minutes ago
-
Private education sector demands allocation of funds for educational institutions5 minutes ago
-
DG Libraries inaugurates third day of book fair5 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death by dumper5 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy emphasises working for collective prosperity5 minutes ago
-
Family of slain police officer demands justice16 minutes ago
-
Abdul Wasay, Faisal Wawda take oath as Senators16 minutes ago
-
Colorful event inaugurated at KUST25 minutes ago
-
Balochistan suitable region for int’l investment, govt to provide all facilities under one-window ..25 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police adopt foolproof security for Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket series25 minutes ago
-
DIG IT appointed as Commandant SSU, CPEC25 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city25 minutes ago