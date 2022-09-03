UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operation In Talian, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Saturday launched a search operation in Talian and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Dhamial Police Station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 31 houses and seven shops.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net the criminals and lawbreakers under national action plan.

