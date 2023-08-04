Open Menu

Police Martyrs' Day Commemorate With Solemn Salutations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Police Martyrs' Day commemorate with Solemn Salutations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Police Martyr's day observed on Friday with solemn salutations and ceremonies were held in memory of Martyrs at the Police Line in Kohat.

Distinguished figures including the G-O-C Headquarters 9 Division, Commissioner Kohat Division Mr Muhammad Ali Shah, Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, and District Police Officer Farhan Khan converged to honour the memory of the fallen heroes.

With solemn reverence, they laid floral wreaths at the martyrs' memorial, a poignant symbol of remembrance and gratitude.

Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Ali Shah addressed the gathering, shedding light on the significance of commemorating Police Martyrs' Day.

He expressed that the observance serves as a profound gesture of respect and homage to the martyrs who, through their unwavering dedication, made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the nation.

These brave individuals, he remarked, are the epitome of heroism, having laid down their precious lives in defence of the motherland.

The event underscored the collective gratitude and reverence for the sacrifices of these fearless men and women in uniform.

App/Arq

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Kohat Muhammad Ali Women Event

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

41 minutes ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

1 hour ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

1 hour ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

1 hour ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

1 hour ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

3 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

3 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

3 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan