Police Martyrs' Day commemorate with Solemn Salutations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Police Martyr's day observed on Friday with solemn salutations and ceremonies were held in memory of Martyrs at the Police Line in Kohat.

Distinguished figures including the G-O-C Headquarters 9 Division, Commissioner Kohat Division Mr Muhammad Ali Shah, Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, and District Police Officer Farhan Khan converged to honour the memory of the fallen heroes.

With solemn reverence, they laid floral wreaths at the martyrs' memorial, a poignant symbol of remembrance and gratitude.

Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Ali Shah addressed the gathering, shedding light on the significance of commemorating Police Martyrs' Day.

He expressed that the observance serves as a profound gesture of respect and homage to the martyrs who, through their unwavering dedication, made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the nation.

These brave individuals, he remarked, are the epitome of heroism, having laid down their precious lives in defence of the motherland.

The event underscored the collective gratitude and reverence for the sacrifices of these fearless men and women in uniform.

App/Arq