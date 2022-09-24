Police recover unknown dead body from canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police recovered dead body of an unknown person from Lanju canal, here on Saturday.

According to police sources, some local people informed the police about the presence of an unknown dead body in the Lanju canal.

The police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the dead body, aged nearly 30 year.

Rescue 1122 covered the dead body in a sheet and shifted it to tehsil headquarters hospital.

Police is trying to trace the identity of the dead body.

Local people have been appealed to help police for identification of the dead body.