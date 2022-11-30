Police return stolen valuables to owners

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have returned stolen valuables to the owners after recovering from the criminals by tracing 16 theft, dacoity and robbery cases by the City Muzaffargarh police station here on Wednesday.

Holding a press conference, Station House Officer (SHO) City police station Iftekhar Ali Malkani said that as per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah, comprehensive crackdown was being launched against criminals in the city. He said that all possible efforts were being made to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

He said that police have traced 16 dacoity, robbery and theft cases from various arrested criminals and recovered seven motorcycles worth over Rs 400,000, one car worth Rs 500,000 and cash Rs 230,000 from the possession of arrested criminals.

He said that the recovered valuables have been returned to the owners.

The SHO added that police have also busted another notorious dacoit gang by arresting three of its members including Shahid, Bilal and Waqas. He said that investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, adding that the valuables recovered from these criminals would also be returned to the owners.

He urged citizens to park their vehicles at registered parking stands and cooperate with the police for controlling criminals activities in the city.