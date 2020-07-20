Police seize 6.5-kg heroin

The Civil Lines police arrested a drug-pusher woman and seized 6.5-kg heroin from her on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Civil Lines police arrested a drug-pusher woman and seized 6.5-kg heroin from her on Monday.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the hideout of the drug-pushers and arrested a woman who was later identified as Irm Shehzadi.

Police seized 6.5-kg heroin from her and sent her behind the bars. A case has been registered against her.