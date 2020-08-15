Polio campaign to start in 25 districts of Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan, Rashid Razzaq on Saturday said a five-days anti-polio drive would begin in 25 districts of Balochistan on Monday (August 17).

More than 2,098,000 children will be vaccinated polio during the campaign, he said.

Addressing a press conference at Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan with UNICEF, WHO and N staff member, he said all preparations have been made regarding the Anti-polio campaign.

He said 8242 teams would be deployed to vaccinate children under the age of five. At least 7443 mobile teams, 742 fixed points have been deployed in 25 districts of Balochistan to ensure polio vaccination to the target population. The campaign will be conducted in Quetta, Kila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Dukki, Harnai, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Killa Saifullah, Lasbela, Loralai, Mastung, Ziarat, Nasirabad, Sherani, Sohbatpur, Zhob, Musakhel, Surab and other districts.

"Necessary steps are being taken for the campaign in 25 districts of Balochistan.

The anti-polio campaign will continue till August 22," Rashid Razzaq said.

"Security arrangement for the anti-polio campaign has been finalised as Frontier Corps Balochistan, Police and Balochistan Levies personnel are taking part in providing security to the polio staff", Rashid Razzaq said, adding that religious scholars are also taking part to persuade the parents who normally refuse to administer polio drops on religious grounds.

This is first anti-polio campaign after significant decrease in the coronavirus cases, he said adding, 16 cases of polio have been reported in Balochistan this year.

Razzaq said 11 districts of Balochistan are currently affected by polio. The presence of polio virus in the environment and sewage water of Quetta, Kila Abdullah and Pishin has been proved, he informed.

"Due to the virus in the environment and sewage water, there is a danger of spreading polio in Quetta, Kila Abdullah and Pishin," he said.

ask/arb