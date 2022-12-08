Political leaders must play role to highlight importance of votes: EC Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Fayaz Hussain Murad and leaders of non-governmental organizations said that everyone, including political parties, should play their role to highlight the importance of voting.

They said that people could fulfill their national duty to exercise their right to vote by registering their vote because democracy could be sustained by bringing change in the country only through the power of the vote.

They expressed these views while speaking at the event organized in connection with Voter's Day.

On this occasion, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Abdul Qayyum Shinwari, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admin) Tahir Mansoor Khan, Director Admin Balochistan Abdul Wahid Baloch, Former Provincial Election Commissioner Syed Sultan Bayazid, Alauddin Khalji of Aurat Foundation, Fafan Hameedullah Kakar, Aust. Karamatullah and journalist Salman Ashraf among others addressed.

In more than 130 offices across Pakistan and in more than 40 offices in Balochistan, events were organized regarding the importance of voting.

Fayaz Hussain Murad said that in all the districts of Balochistan, various seminars, awareness walks and events were organized under the leadership of District Election Commissioners for the awareness of the voters, in which personalities belonging to different classes actively participated.

He said that in order to highlight the importance of vote, it was the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to take all such steps to strengthen the electoral system for holding a transparent election.

We are not only celebrating National Voter's Day with enthusiasm across Balochistan today, but through this we are appealing to all eligible voters of Pakistan to ensure their vote registration and exercise their right to vote on election day, cast your vote by going to the polling stations to use it, he said.

Highlighting the various initiatives of the Election Commission, he said that the Election Commission was always trying to adapt the electoral system to the requirements of the new era.

The Election Commission has completed most of the targets of the five-year strategic plan from 2019 to 2023, he said.

He said that voter education and awareness work is also going on in the four provinces for the awareness of the voters saying that from January 2022, awareness sessions were being organized among students at the provincial and district level regarding the importance of voters, which our District Election Commissioner was continuing with enthusiasm in various educational institutions.

The Election Commission has recently completed the revision of electoral rolls. This work was started on October 2021 and after passing through various stages, the final electoral list was released on 7th October 2022, he noted.

He said that about 0.3 million voters have increased in Balochistan adding that vote registration was still going on.

Apart from this, one-window registration desks have also been set up in District Election Commissioner offices. The public is requested to send their identity card number to 8300 and check the vote details, he mentioned.

He said that the Election Commission has substantially reduced the gap between male and female voters in the voter lists.

The participants present in the ceremony appreciated the actions of the Election Commission and assured their cooperation in the awareness of the voters. Minority representatives, disabled persons and persons present in the ceremony also informed about the difficulties faced in exercising the right to vote.