Open Menu

Political Parties Pledge To Elevate Girls' Education In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Political parties pledge to elevate girls' education in KP

The representatives of different political parties and Ex-lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pledged to sustain and support prioritizing girls' education in party manifestos, to address barriers to girls' education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The representatives of different political parties and Ex-lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pledged to sustain and support prioritizing girls' education in party manifestos, to address barriers to girls' education in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Blue Veins, in collaboration with Pakistan Education Network (PECN), organized national and provincial conferences with political parties to underscore the importance of girls' education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the participants were representatives and leadership of notable political parties including PTI, PML (N), Jamaat-E-Islaami, PTI (P), JUI (F), Mazdoor Kisan Party, and ANP.

The Primary objective of the conference was to emphasize the urgent need for political parties to prioritize and include commitments towards the enhancement of girls' education in their election manifestos.

Political parties, both on the government and opposition benches, held significant leverage in steering the national discourse.

Through these consultative workshops, Blue Veins and PECN have facilitated an environment where political leaders can understand and acknowledge their critical role in promoting girls' secondary education.

"We believe that the political machinery can be an incredibly effective tool in advancing the cause of girls' education," said Sana Ahmad a representative from Blue Veins.

"Qamar Naseem from PECN also added, "When political leaders commit to an issue, they have the power to bring about lasting systemic changes." During the conference representatives from the participating political parties made resounding commitments.

They pledged that their respective parties would take every conceivable measure to bolster girls' secondary education in the nation. They also affirmed that the insightful recommendations proposed by PECN during the conference would be promptly shared with the top leaders of their political outfits.

Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Ammer Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said "Empowering our daughters through education is a reflection of a society deeply rooted in Islamic principles of knowledge and enlightenment." Shagufta Malik, Representative Awami National Party: "For a prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a brighter Pakistan, our girls must have equal access to quality secondary education. Our cultural heritage and future both demand it." Zia Ullah Banagash, PTI (P): "Under the vision of our party, every girl should not only dream but achieve. PTI (P) is committed to championing secondary education for all girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"Amna Sardar, PML (N): "The legacy of progress that PML(N) envisions for Pakistan is incomplete without prioritizing our girls' secondary education. Their growth signifies our nation's growth."

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Education Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Progress All From Government Top Opposition P

Recent Stories

Admissions for ATC, AMC starts in Government Drawi ..

Admissions for ATC, AMC starts in Government Drawing Teachers Training Center Kh ..

3 minutes ago
 Education Ministry committed to take up exams issu ..

Education Ministry committed to take up exams issue with Cambridge International ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC orders inquiry regarding lift malfunction

IHC orders inquiry regarding lift malfunction

3 minutes ago
 MIH organizes free medical camp

MIH organizes free medical camp

3 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces bustling event calen ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces bustling event calendar with 18 exhibitions in 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord Aamer Safraz discuss ways to ..

23 minutes ago
Govt ensures good governance to State's socioecono ..

Govt ensures good governance to State's socioeconomic development: Azad Jammu Ka ..

23 minutes ago
 RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

23 minutes ago
 DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat T ..

DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat Tunnel & NHA

23 minutes ago
 Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five t ..

Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five tapedar, Mukhtiarkar

23 minutes ago
 PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne d ..

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

30 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan