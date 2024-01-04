Open Menu

Political Sympathy Tactics Shouldn't Shield Legal Cases. Rana Ihsaan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Political sympathy tactics shouldn't shield legal cases. Rana Ihsaan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)PMLN, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, emphasized on Wednesday the importance of adhering to legal avenues and due process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that using the blame game for political sympathy should not serve as a shield against legal procedures.

Along with a “level playing field for everyone,” it was crucial to address those embroiled in legal proceedings, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Not holding the intra-party elections according to their constitution resulted in losing the party symbol, replaying a question he added.

He recounted the incidents of May 9, emphasizing that individuals involved in the vandalism on that day cannot wash their strains by offering excuses.

He further said that the PTI had wasted four years of the nation, adding that the PTI-led government had inflicted harm upon the economic front.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Afzal Khan May Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

13 minutes ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

50 minutes ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

1 hour ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

14 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

14 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

15 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

15 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan