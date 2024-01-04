(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)PMLN, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, emphasized on Wednesday the importance of adhering to legal avenues and due process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that using the blame game for political sympathy should not serve as a shield against legal procedures.

Along with a “level playing field for everyone,” it was crucial to address those embroiled in legal proceedings, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Not holding the intra-party elections according to their constitution resulted in losing the party symbol, replaying a question he added.

He recounted the incidents of May 9, emphasizing that individuals involved in the vandalism on that day cannot wash their strains by offering excuses.

He further said that the PTI had wasted four years of the nation, adding that the PTI-led government had inflicted harm upon the economic front.