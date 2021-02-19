Polling begins in NA-45 Kurrum, PK-63 Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Polling for by-elections in the National Assembly constituency NA-45 Kurrum and Provincial Assembly constituency PK-63 Nowshera began on Friday morning which will continue till 5pm.

Police were deployed outside polling stations to ensure security to voters at polling stations in Kurrum and Nowshera.

The two seats were fallen vacant after the demise of Memeber of the National Assmbly Munir Orakzai of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Member of the Provincial Assembly Mian Jamshaiduddin Kakakhel of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) respectively.

As many as 27 candidates, including Malik Jamil Khan (JUI-F), Malik Fakhar Zaman (PTI) and Nauroz Khan (Awami National Party) are contesting the by-election in NA-45.

The constituency consisting of parts of central and lower Kurram region has 180,941 voters, including 77,490 women.

In PK-63 Nowshera, the PTI has fielded Mian Mohammad Omar Kakakhel, son of its late lawmaker Mian Jamshaiduddin, while Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Mian Wajahatullah Kakakhel and Allama Sanaullah are in the run for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, ANP and Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan respectively.

The total number of voters in the constituency is 139,924, including 69,063 men and 62,087 women.