Polling For Senate By-election On Six Vacant Seats Underway

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 11:01 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) Polling for by-elections on six vacant Senate seats is underway at National Assembly as well as at Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

The polling is being held on one vacant seat in Islamabad, two General Seats from Sindh while three vacant seats from Balochistan.

At National Assembly, Islamabad, PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani and Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban are in the race for the seat.

In Sindh Assembly, both these seats had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar of Pakistan Peoples Party. Four candidates, two each from Pakistan People's party and Sunni Ittehad council are contesting the election.

In Balochistan, three seats fell vacated due to resignation of Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmadzai and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri while twelve candidates are vying for the election.

