UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pop Music Queen Nazia Hassan Remembered On Her 20th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Pop music queen Nazia Hassan remembered on her 20th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pop music-lovers across the country paid glowing tribute to the most iconic figure Pakistani pop music queen, Nazia Hassan on her 20th death anniversary on Thursday (today).

Nazia Hassan was born on April 3, 1965, Nazia started her career at the age of 10 as a child artist. She rose to fame through the popular Pakistan Television (ptv) program Sung Sung.

Nazia Hassan made her first singing debut with a melodious song from Bollywood movie Qurbani (1980) called 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

Her debut album, Disco Deewane (1981) was praised in fourteen countries worldwide and became the best-selling Asian pop recorded at the time.

Nazia enjoyed widespread popularity across South and Southeast Asia.She, along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, went on to sell over 65 million records worldwide, electronic channels reported.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British musical charts.

She has won several national and international awards at a young age of 15 and became the first Pakistani artist to win the Film fare Award.

On March 30, 1995, Nazia Hassan married businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig in Karachi. This took place after her being diagnosed with cancer.

They have a son, Arez Hassan, born on April 7, 1997. The marriage ended in a divorce ten days before Nazia's death.

The pop singer was also a philanthropist and was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador in 1991.

Her last album, Camera Camera (1992), was part of a campaign against drugs. Nazia passed away on August 13, 2000, in London at the young age of 35, following a prolonged battle with lungs cancer.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Music Bollywood Drugs Marriage Married Divorce Young London Nazia Hassan Zoheb Hassan March April August Cancer From Asia Million PTV

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

13 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

16 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

41 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

46 minutes ago

Collective aspiration of Kashmiris is to join Paki ..

1 hour ago

“Apps UP” HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.