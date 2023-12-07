Open Menu

Population Welfare Department Organizes Seminar On “Reproductive Health And Responsible Parenthood"

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Population welfare department organizes seminar on “Reproductive Health and Responsible Parenthood"

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Population Welfare Department Abbottabad organized a seminar shedding light on "Reproductive Health and Pre-Marital Counseling", at Post Graduate College Mandian Abbottabad.

District Population Welfare Officer Shamsur Rahman while addressing the seminar emphasized the department's commitment to promoting balanced family structures.

He acquainted the participants with the Reproductive Health Act 2020, underscoring the advantages of family planning.

He stressed the imperative need to educate young individuals on the significance of family planning and reproductive health.

Shamsur Rehman highlighted the pivotal role of family planning programs and reproductive health in ensuring the well-being of children and fostering a better future.

He discussed the challenges arising from unchecked population growth, contributing to numerous social and economic issues in the country.

He underscored the importance of imparting knowledge about family planning and reproductive health to young individuals, enabling them to make informed decisions for their families and contribute to the well-being and progress of the nation.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Population Welfare Young Progress Shamsur Rahman 2020 Post Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

14 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

14 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

14 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

14 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

14 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

14 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

14 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

14 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

14 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan