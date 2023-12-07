Population welfare department organizes seminar on “Reproductive Health and Responsible Parenthood"

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Population Welfare Department Abbottabad organized a seminar shedding light on "Reproductive Health and Pre-Marital Counseling", at Post Graduate College Mandian Abbottabad.

District Population Welfare Officer Shamsur Rahman while addressing the seminar emphasized the department's commitment to promoting balanced family structures.

He acquainted the participants with the Reproductive Health Act 2020, underscoring the advantages of family planning.

He stressed the imperative need to educate young individuals on the significance of family planning and reproductive health.

Shamsur Rehman highlighted the pivotal role of family planning programs and reproductive health in ensuring the well-being of children and fostering a better future.

He discussed the challenges arising from unchecked population growth, contributing to numerous social and economic issues in the country.

He underscored the importance of imparting knowledge about family planning and reproductive health to young individuals, enabling them to make informed decisions for their families and contribute to the well-being and progress of the nation.