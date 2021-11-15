UrduPoint.com

Portfolios Assigned To MPAs Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:18 PM

Portfolios assigned to MPAs of Balochistan

Provincial Ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries in Balochistan cabinet have been assigned their departments on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries in Balochistan cabinet have been assigned their departments on Monday.

According to the spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, those member of provincial assembly (MPAs) who were assigned ministries included Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhutani, Senior Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi for Planning and Development, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi as S & GAD, Mir Asad Baloch for Department of Agriculture & Mutual Aid, Haji Mohammad Khan Lahri for Irrigation, Mir Sikandar Ali Imrani for board of Revenue, Haji Akbar Askani for Fisheries & Animal Affairs, Engineer Zamrak Khan for food Department, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar for Finance Department, Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree for education Department Higher and Secondary Education, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for Department of Communications and Building, Syed Ehsan Shah for Health Department, Abdul Khaliq Hazara for sports Affairs Youth Culture Tourism and Archeology and Mubeen Ahmed Khilji for Science and Information Technology.

According to the spokesman, Provincial Advisers included Nawabzada Mir Guhram Khan Bugti for Labor and Manpower, Abdul Rashid Baloch for Department of Public Health Engineering, Sardar Masood Khan Loni for Transport and Population Welfare, Mir Nematullah Zehri for Department of Energy and Mir Ziaullah Langu for Prisons and on Tribal Affairs.

Bushra Rind Department of Social Welfare Informal Education & Information, Mah Jabeen Sheeran for Development Women, Laila Tareen for Excise & Taxation, Mitha Khan for Minerals & Mineral Development, Khalil George for Minority Affairs and Human Rights and Haji Utmankhel for Department of Industry and Commerce will be as Parliamentary secretaries.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Technology Sports Education Minority Population Welfare Provincial Assembly Agriculture Rashid George Sardar Masood Khan Women Commerce Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Ukraine's New Defense Chief to Meet Austin in Wash ..

Ukraine's New Defense Chief to Meet Austin in Washington This Week - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Kissan Ittehad delegation calls on Chief Minister ..

Kissan Ittehad delegation calls on Chief Minister Punjab; laud PTI's farmer-frie ..

4 minutes ago
 RPOs/DPOs coordination with Punjab Bar Council to ..

RPOs/DPOs coordination with Punjab Bar Council to be improved to resolve lawyers ..

8 minutes ago
 Rector IIUI clarifies HEC's report on universities ..

Rector IIUI clarifies HEC's report on universities poor performance

8 minutes ago
 Indonesia wants boost to bilateral economic ties: ..

Indonesia wants boost to bilateral economic ties: CG

8 minutes ago
 Macron Changed Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to ..

Macron Changed Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.