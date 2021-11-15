Portfolios assigned to MPAs of Balochistan

Provincial Ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries in Balochistan cabinet have been assigned their departments on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries in Balochistan cabinet have been assigned their departments on Monday.

According to the spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, those member of provincial assembly (MPAs) who were assigned ministries included Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhutani, Senior Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi for Planning and Development, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi as S & GAD, Mir Asad Baloch for Department of Agriculture & Mutual Aid, Haji Mohammad Khan Lahri for Irrigation, Mir Sikandar Ali Imrani for board of Revenue, Haji Akbar Askani for Fisheries & Animal Affairs, Engineer Zamrak Khan for food Department, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar for Finance Department, Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree for education Department Higher and Secondary Education, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for Department of Communications and Building, Syed Ehsan Shah for Health Department, Abdul Khaliq Hazara for sports Affairs Youth Culture Tourism and Archeology and Mubeen Ahmed Khilji for Science and Information Technology.

According to the spokesman, Provincial Advisers included Nawabzada Mir Guhram Khan Bugti for Labor and Manpower, Abdul Rashid Baloch for Department of Public Health Engineering, Sardar Masood Khan Loni for Transport and Population Welfare, Mir Nematullah Zehri for Department of Energy and Mir Ziaullah Langu for Prisons and on Tribal Affairs.

Bushra Rind Department of Social Welfare Informal Education & Information, Mah Jabeen Sheeran for Development Women, Laila Tareen for Excise & Taxation, Mitha Khan for Minerals & Mineral Development, Khalil George for Minority Affairs and Human Rights and Haji Utmankhel for Department of Industry and Commerce will be as Parliamentary secretaries.