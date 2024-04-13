Poultry Price Jumps To Rs 720 Per Kg In Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Poultry meat price has gone out of reach of common people as it jumped to Rs 720 per kilogram in Bahawalpur here on Saturday.
APP learnt that poultry meat was sold out at Rs 720 per kilogram here on Saturday which was sold out at Rs 619 per kilogram before Eid-ul-Fitr.
“Poultry suppliers have been continuing increasing poultry price in Bahawalpur on daily basis,” said Qureshi, a retailer, adding that poultry suppliers had been controlling and fixing poultry prices.
He said that retailers dealing with business of sale of poultry meat used to receive message on their mobile phone from poultry suppliers about latest rate of poultry on daily basis.
People have requested the authorities concerned to play their due role in controlling price hike to rid common people of financial difficulties.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Balochistan condemns killing of innocent passengers in Noshki36 seconds ago
-
2nd Safari Train of tourists left for World historical Heritage site Takhtbhai39 seconds ago
-
PM strongly condemns killing of passengers on NH-4042 seconds ago
-
Bahawalpur receives rain45 seconds ago
-
DG Information KP Muhammad Imran promoted to grade-2031 minutes ago
-
Minister Food underlines steps for welfare of people in KP31 minutes ago
-
Section 144 enforced in Pishin11 hours ago
-
Omar Ayub's statement continuity of party's anti-State conspiracy: Talal Chaudhry11 hours ago
-
Joint inquiry by security, police officials launched to probe Bahawalnagar incident11 hours ago
-
Chief Secretary's surprise visit to THQ Hospital Murree, reviewed health facilities11 hours ago
-
Two robbers arrested in Wah Cantt13 hours ago
-
Balochistan govt clarifies it's position on missing persons13 hours ago