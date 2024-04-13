Open Menu

Poultry Price Jumps To Rs 720 Per Kg In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Poultry meat price has gone out of reach of common people as it jumped to Rs 720 per kilogram in Bahawalpur here on Saturday.

APP learnt that poultry meat was sold out at Rs 720 per kilogram here on Saturday which was sold out at Rs 619 per kilogram before Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Poultry suppliers have been continuing increasing poultry price in Bahawalpur on daily basis,” said Qureshi, a retailer, adding that poultry suppliers had been controlling and fixing poultry prices.

He said that retailers dealing with business of sale of poultry meat used to receive message on their mobile phone from poultry suppliers about latest rate of poultry on daily basis.

People have requested the authorities concerned to play their due role in controlling price hike to rid common people of financial difficulties.

