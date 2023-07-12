Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, University Town, Noorpur, Kalash, Azhar Coporation, FDA-6, Shafi Dyeing, Abu Bakar Block, al-Hamra Fabrics and Zafar Fabrics feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm while Asim Textile, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Bibi Jan, Ziyarat (SEL), Johal (SEL), new Asim, al-Zamin, Faisal Spinning and Nagra Spinning (SEL) feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 12 noon on Thursday (July 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sharif Abad, 466 Road, Jalal Abad, Katchery Bazaar and Rasiyana feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road and GM Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will also remain suspendedfrom 5am to 8am on July 13.

