Open Menu

Powerful Gas Cylinder Blast Kills 2 In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Powerful gas cylinder blast kills 2 in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Two persons were killed and two others critically wounded after a powerful gas cylinder exploded in Sargodha in

the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the roof of a house caved in due to a cylinder blast in Fazil Town.

As a result, four people were buried under the debris, private news channels reported. Rescue teams retrieved two bodies while two others were pulled out alive.

The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital where the injured were in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Sargodha Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

1 hour ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

10 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

11 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

11 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

11 hours ago
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

11 hours ago
 NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

11 hours ago
 Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

11 hours ago
 Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

11 hours ago
 Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

11 hours ago
 RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents ..

RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan