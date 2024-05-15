Powerful gas cylinder blast kills 2 in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Two persons were killed and two others critically wounded after a powerful gas cylinder exploded in Sargodha in

the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the roof of a house caved in due to a cylinder blast in Fazil Town.

As a result, four people were buried under the debris, private news channels reported. Rescue teams retrieved two bodies while two others were pulled out alive.

The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital where the injured were in critical condition.