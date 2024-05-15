Powerful Gas Cylinder Blast Kills 2 In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Two persons were killed and two others critically wounded after a powerful gas cylinder exploded in Sargodha in
the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to rescue sources, the roof of a house caved in due to a cylinder blast in Fazil Town.
As a result, four people were buried under the debris, private news channels reported. Rescue teams retrieved two bodies while two others were pulled out alive.
The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital where the injured were in critical condition.
