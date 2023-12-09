Open Menu

PPAF To Equip Women With Digital Literacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 05:44 PM

PPAF to equip women with digital literacy

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), is implementing the Ba-Ikhtiar Project (Digital Hub and Women Strivers) to impart vocational training to women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), is implementing the Ba-Ikhtiar Project (Digital Hub and Women Strivers) to impart vocational training to women entrepreneurs.

According to an official source, the initiative is aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Haripur by equipping them with digital literacy. PPAF will provide digital literacy training to 100 ambitious females over the next year, helping them boost their marketing skills using digital platforms.

Ufone 4G will be providing smartphones along with mobile SIM and internet connectivity to facilitate the digital literacy training process under this project. The PPAF’s on-ground project implementing partner, the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), is responsible for the skills and vocational training of women entrepreneurs through TEVTA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Alongside, the project offers life skills and financial literacy training, covering topics like mobile wallets, bank accounts, and opportunities in micro-finance services for enhancing the businesses of talented entrepreneurs and fostering their increased income generation.

With a presence in 147 districts of the country through its partnerships with 130 organizations, PPAF initiated strategic development from grassroots levels, prioritizing the communities in the direst conditions first, so the society moves towards a secure future together.

Through time, the institution’s strategic approach has focused on building and supporting value-based institutions of, for, and by the people that are essential for giving voice to and empowering them.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Bank Haripur Hub 4G Women From PTCL

Recent Stories

OPEC push on fossil fuels draws ire at climate tal ..

OPEC push on fossil fuels draws ire at climate talks

6 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 2.3 trillion,saves $10 billion: C ..

NAB recovers Rs. 2.3 trillion,saves $10 billion: Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan says it has 'consensus' to host 2024 cl ..

Azerbaijan says it has 'consensus' to host 2024 climate summit

3 minutes ago
 Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

3 hours ago
 Resham decides against marrying within showbiz ind ..

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz industry

3 hours ago
 Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Faj ..

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ held at Pabbi

4 hours ago
Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

5 hours ago
 Speakers call for effective enforcement of rights ..

Speakers call for effective enforcement of rights regime establishing strong acc ..

3 minutes ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

6 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza after failed UN ceasefire bid

Israel strikes Gaza after failed UN ceasefire bid

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan