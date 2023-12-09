PPAF to equip women with digital literacy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), is implementing the Ba-Ikhtiar Project (Digital Hub and Women Strivers) to impart vocational training to women entrepreneurs.

According to an official source, the initiative is aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Haripur by equipping them with digital literacy. PPAF will provide digital literacy training to 100 ambitious females over the next year, helping them boost their marketing skills using digital platforms.

Ufone 4G will be providing smartphones along with mobile SIM and internet connectivity to facilitate the digital literacy training process under this project. The PPAF’s on-ground project implementing partner, the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), is responsible for the skills and vocational training of women entrepreneurs through TEVTA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Alongside, the project offers life skills and financial literacy training, covering topics like mobile wallets, bank accounts, and opportunities in micro-finance services for enhancing the businesses of talented entrepreneurs and fostering their increased income generation.

With a presence in 147 districts of the country through its partnerships with 130 organizations, PPAF initiated strategic development from grassroots levels, prioritizing the communities in the direst conditions first, so the society moves towards a secure future together.

Through time, the institution’s strategic approach has focused on building and supporting value-based institutions of, for, and by the people that are essential for giving voice to and empowering them.

