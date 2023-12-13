Open Menu

PPIB Announces Financial Close Of Mega Thar Coal Power Project

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 09:05 PM

PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal power project

Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Wednesday announced the Financial Closing of the country’s largest Thar coal-fired Power Project by M/s Shanghai Electric Corporation, China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Wednesday announced the Financial Closing of the country’s largest Thar coal-fired Power Project by M/s Shanghai Electric Corporation, China.

The signing ceremony was held here at PPIB which was graced by Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director, PPIB, Mr. Meng Donghai, Chief Executive of the Project Company i.e. Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company, and Mr. Zhou Bo, Chief Executive Officer of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Karachi Branch. Other high-level officials of PPIB and Project Company/Sponsors were also present, said a press release.

Having a generation capacity of 1320 MW, the Shanghai project has been implemented under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is commendable that to meet stringent timelines agreed upon by the Government of Pakistan and the Government of China, the Project Company commenced construction work in a crunch situation of COVID-19 by leveraging its equity and bridge financing and completed the project on 5th February 2023.

Shanghai Electric Group Corporation is the sponsor of the Project, while Sino Sindh Resources Limited (SSRL) is the coal supplier from Thar Block-1 whereas Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Development Bank, Bank of Communications Co.

Ltd., China Minsheng Bank Corporation, Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd., and Agriculture Bank of China are the lenders of Project while Sinosure is the insurer of the project.

The plant is based on the state-of-the-art Super Critical Technology and is equipped with the latest equipment to fulfill environmental obligations and fully compliant with the World Bank/IFC and Pakistan EPA standards.

This project is the second cheapest power project from the fuel cost point of view (i.e. Rs. 4.98/kWh). Through its operation, the GoP saves precious foreign exchange of around $500 million annually. Further, this project significantly contributed to reducing the overall basket price of electricity which may be translated to around Rs. 200 billion annually while expected to generate 9 billion units of electricity per year.

With the induction of Shanghai, the total installed capacity of five commissioned Thar coal-based power projects has reached 3300 MW which is evidence of PPIB's commitment to promoting indigenous fuel-based power generation.

While expressing his views, Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza lauded the important role of CPEC in the development of Pakistan’s power sector and reiterated his resolve for the timely completion of other ongoing hydro, wind, and solar projects under the CPEC arrangement.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Technology Electricity Exchange China Agriculture Thar Company Bank CPEC Shanghai Bo Price February May Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in ..

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in NA-53

7 minutes ago
 Officers participating in 34th Senior Management C ..

Officers participating in 34th Senior Management Course visit RUDA

7 minutes ago
 Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle ec ..

Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle economic crisis

9 minutes ago
 EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': ..

EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': von der Leyen

9 minutes ago
 Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton ..

Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton Campus

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, mo ..

Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, moral victory of PMLN: Provincia ..

21 minutes ago
Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges com ..

Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges committee

21 minutes ago
 Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

21 minutes ago
 Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be en ..

Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be ensured

21 minutes ago
 Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher cas ..

Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher case

27 minutes ago
 DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

6 minutes ago
 Smoke attack disrupts Indian parliament, four arre ..

Smoke attack disrupts Indian parliament, four arrested

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan