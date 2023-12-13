PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal power project

Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Wednesday announced the Financial Closing of the country’s largest Thar coal-fired Power Project by M/s Shanghai Electric Corporation, China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Wednesday announced the Financial Closing of the country’s largest Thar coal-fired Power Project by M/s Shanghai Electric Corporation, China.

The signing ceremony was held here at PPIB which was graced by Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director, PPIB, Mr. Meng Donghai, Chief Executive of the Project Company i.e. Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company, and Mr. Zhou Bo, Chief Executive Officer of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Karachi Branch. Other high-level officials of PPIB and Project Company/Sponsors were also present, said a press release.

Having a generation capacity of 1320 MW, the Shanghai project has been implemented under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is commendable that to meet stringent timelines agreed upon by the Government of Pakistan and the Government of China, the Project Company commenced construction work in a crunch situation of COVID-19 by leveraging its equity and bridge financing and completed the project on 5th February 2023.

Shanghai Electric Group Corporation is the sponsor of the Project, while Sino Sindh Resources Limited (SSRL) is the coal supplier from Thar Block-1 whereas Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Development Bank, Bank of Communications Co.

Ltd., China Minsheng Bank Corporation, Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd., and Agriculture Bank of China are the lenders of Project while Sinosure is the insurer of the project.

The plant is based on the state-of-the-art Super Critical Technology and is equipped with the latest equipment to fulfill environmental obligations and fully compliant with the World Bank/IFC and Pakistan EPA standards.

This project is the second cheapest power project from the fuel cost point of view (i.e. Rs. 4.98/kWh). Through its operation, the GoP saves precious foreign exchange of around $500 million annually. Further, this project significantly contributed to reducing the overall basket price of electricity which may be translated to around Rs. 200 billion annually while expected to generate 9 billion units of electricity per year.

With the induction of Shanghai, the total installed capacity of five commissioned Thar coal-based power projects has reached 3300 MW which is evidence of PPIB's commitment to promoting indigenous fuel-based power generation.

While expressing his views, Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza lauded the important role of CPEC in the development of Pakistan’s power sector and reiterated his resolve for the timely completion of other ongoing hydro, wind, and solar projects under the CPEC arrangement.