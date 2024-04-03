PPP chief pays homepage to Zulfikar Bhutto

Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has offered glowing homage to the founding chairman of the party and Pakistan’s first elected Prime Minister, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, on the occasion of his 45th martyrdom anniversary, being observed on April 4 (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has offered glowing homage to the founding chairman of the party and Pakistan’s first elected Prime Minister, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, on the occasion of his 45th martyrdom anniversary, being observed on April 4 (Thursday).

According to the press release, he expressed that as the nation commemorates the anniversary of its revered leader’s martyrdom, there is a poignant sense of satisfaction tinged with sorrow, witnessing the country’s justice system finally acknowledge its complicit role in the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the acknowledgment, emerging after 45 years since the tragic judicial assassination, resonates deeply with the collective conscience of the Pakistani people and echoes the imperatives of history.

He furthered that the Supreme Court’s observation stands as a judicial validation of the stance championed by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, confirming the tragic reality that her father, Pakistan’s inaugural elected Prime Minister, was a victim of judicial persecution as part of a sinister conspiracy.

“I extend my tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari, whose filing of a presidential reference in the Supreme Court marked a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, epitomizing the principle of ‘right action at the right time.’ His unwavering commitment to seeking justice for Shaheed Bhutto has set a significant milestone, paving the way for profound developments in our country’s judicial journey,” he added.

Paying homage to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he emphasized the unparalleled contributions of Quaid-e-Awam to Pakistan’s socio-political landscape.

“Drawing inspiration from the unwavering commitment of my grandfather, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and my mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, I aim to elevate Pakistan into a model Muslim nation globally. Today, persistence and our ongoing struggle, we will pave the way for justice and prosperity across our nation,” he concluded.