PHC Upholds Military Court Sentences In Cases Related To Terrorism Charges
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:28 PM
Convicts had challenged their sentences in Peshawar High Court, claiming procedural lapses and denial of fair trial
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) The Peshawar High Court has upheld the sentences handed down by military courts to three individuals convicted of terrorism-related charges, dismissing the appeals filed against their convictions.
A PHC two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Fazal Subhan announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.
The convicts had challenged their sentences in the high court, claiming procedural lapses and denial of fair trial.
During the proceedings, an additional attorney general informed the court that the convicts were affiliated with a banned militant organization and had confessed to their crimes before a magistrate.
He added that the military courts ensured all legal requirements were fulfilled including provision of the right to legal representation and appeal.
After examining the case records and arguments, the bench dismissed all three appeals and maintained the original sentences handed down by the military courts. One convict was sentenced to life imprisonment, another to 20 years, and the third to 16 years.
The ruling comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court verdict issued on May 7, which reinstated the original form of the Pakistan Army Act, thereby allowing the trial of civilians in military courts under specific circumstances.
