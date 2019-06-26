UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Nominates 5-member Delegation For APC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

PPP nominates 5-member delegation for APC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated a five member delegation for participation in the All Parties Conference convened by Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman at a local Hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Members of the delegation are Yousuf Raza Gillani, Mian Raza Rabbani, Nayyer Bukhri, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar, a press release said.

In a statement, former senator Farhatullah Babar said that a meeting of the PPP Parliamentary Party will also be held in Parliament House Wednesday morning at 10 AM before the APC to discuss the strategy for rejecting the budget through cut motions.

The parliamentary party meeting will also decide about Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's participation in the APC in the light of strategy that it will evolve on how to get the budget rejected in the National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad National Assembly APC Sherry Rehman Parliament Budget Raza Rabbani Hotel All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

13 minutes ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

16 minutes ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

16 minutes ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

16 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

16 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of opposition's APC: Faisal Vawda

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.