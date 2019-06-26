PPP nominates 5-member delegation for APC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated a five member delegation for participation in the All Parties Conference convened by Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman at a local Hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Members of the delegation are Yousuf Raza Gillani, Mian Raza Rabbani, Nayyer Bukhri, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar, a press release said.

In a statement, former senator Farhatullah Babar said that a meeting of the PPP Parliamentary Party will also be held in Parliament House Wednesday morning at 10 AM before the APC to discuss the strategy for rejecting the budget through cut motions.

The parliamentary party meeting will also decide about Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's participation in the APC in the light of strategy that it will evolve on how to get the budget rejected in the National Assembly.