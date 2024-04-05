Open Menu

PPP Nominates Yousuf Gilani As Chairman Senate

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM

PPP nominates Yousuf Gilani as Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party has nominated Yousuf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan for the upcoming election.

The notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.

