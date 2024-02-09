ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Tariq Ali has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-48 Mirpur Khas-4 constituency by securing 66,022 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Inayatullah of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 15,638 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 49.23 per cent in the constituency.