President Alvi Advises Afghan Brothers To Be Aware Of Spoilers Like India

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:01 PM

President Alvi advises Afghan brothers to be aware of spoilers like India

President Dr Arif Ali, while describing the 40 years of Afghan conflict as a "story of total devastation" on Tuesday advised the brotherly nation to be aware of spoilers like India, which did not want peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Ali, while describing the 40 years of Afghan conflict as a "story of total devastation" on Tuesday advised the brotherly nation to be aware of spoilers like India, which did not want peace.

"40 yrs of Afghan conflict is story of total devastation.

Our brothers should be aware of spoilers like India who don't want peace to keep on using Afghan territory to try & destabilize us," President Alvi said in a tweet.

He further said that the Afghans should observe a ceasefire and arrive at peace as soon as possible. Pakistan and Afghanistan were natural friends and would remain so, he added.

