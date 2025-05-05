5.3 kg heroin seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Roshanwala police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized 5.3 kilograms (kg) heroin from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and arrested a drug pusher Eshaq alias Sako red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 5.3 kg heroin and a cash of Rs 2000 which he collected after sale of narcotics.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.