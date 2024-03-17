President attends funeral prayers of Shaheed officers, resolves to wipe out terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari,on previous night, attended Namaz e Janaza of Shaheed Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Bader who had been martyred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan during a terrorist attack on Saturday.

On the occasion, the president paid tribute to shuhada and reiterated the resolve to respond to terrorist activities with full force, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release, on Sunday.

He said that the people of Pakistan and its armed forces were united and would face terrorism in unison.

He also expressed the resolve to make the terrorists accountable for the blood of each martyred jawan, adding their brave brothers, sons and friends had been protecting the borders.

President Zardari promised that the blood of the sons of the soil would not go in vain.