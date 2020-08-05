President Cantonment Board gives cash prizes, commendation certificates to sanitary workers

President Cantonment Board Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali have given cash prizes and commendation certificates to the sanitary workers who showed excellent performance to complete cleanliness task on Eidul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :President Cantonment Board Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali have given cash prizes and commendation certificates to the sanitary workers who showed excellent performance to complete cleanliness task on Eidul Azha.

The President Cantt Board also appreciated the excellent work of the administration of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board particularly the Cantonment Executive Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik.

The president cantonment board was briefed at a ceremony organized here at RCB office to award cash prizes and commendation certifications to the sanitary workers.

He was informed that RCB removed over 4,000 tons offal and entrails during three days of Eidul Azha and used digital technology to monitor the cleanliness operation.

The board had deployed 730 sanitary workers under the supervision of 23 sanitary supervisors and five sanitary inspectors.

This year, the board had made excellent arrangements to remove entrails and offal of sacrificial animals and the operations were hailed largely by the citizens.

The board completed the cleanliness operation on Monday. Over 830 complaints were received at the control room during three days of Eidul Azha which were addressed properly. Offal and entrails, removed from Cantt areas were buried in trenching ground Chakri Road.

All the Cantt areas were inspected by the senior officers including the CEO RCB. All the transfer stations were cleared, properly washed and sprayed.

Over 25,000 garbage bags were also distributed among the residents to facilitate them. Maximum available resources were utilized to accomplish the task during Eidul-Azha holidays.

The board used 122 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

The cleanliness operation was monitored by Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Faisal Munir Wattoo, Deputy CEO Ghulam Sabir Basra and Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti and presented a report the CEO RCB.