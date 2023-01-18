President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemns terror attack on security forces in Panjgur

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting the security forces in Panjgur area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting the security forces in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

Expressing grief over the martyrdom of four security personnel in the attack, the president reiterated that the whole nation was resolved to fight out terrorism, a President House statement said.

He paid tribute to the services and great sacrifices of the security personnel for the country.

The president saluted the brave soldiers for their valor and prayed for their high ranks in paradise.

He also sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for strength to them to bear the loss with fortitude.