UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Approves ERRA's Merger With NDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Prime Minister approves ERRA's merger with NDMA

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave in-principal approval to the merger of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) into National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave in-principal approval to the merger of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) into National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The decision was taken at the 14th meeting of the ERRA Council chaired by the prime minister and attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, National Assembly members Saleh Muhammad, Abdullah Khan and Chairman ERRA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz.

The prime minister issued directives to hand over 2,200 completed projects of ERRA to the concerned provincial governments and departments and for early completion of 230 under-progress projects by the year's end.

He stressed considering proper guidelines of construction in areas on geological fault lines to sustain earthquakes.

He also urged promotion of tourism in areas particularly northern areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was briefed on the progress on New Balakot City and the handing over of unfinished projects to the provincial governments under ERRA.

The prime minister directed to expedite the progress on New Balakot City as well as on the semi-completed projects.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Earthquake Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Progress Balakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Ethiopia expels four Irish diplomats

Ethiopia expels four Irish diplomats

1 minute ago
 Youth have potential to turn hard times into oppor ..

Youth have potential to turn hard times into opportunities: Jhagra

2 minutes ago
 Court convicts Food Dept Loralai's official in em ..

Court convicts Food Dept Loralai's official in embezzlement case

2 minutes ago
 31 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, erecting ..

31 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, erecting encroachments

2 minutes ago
 Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German ..

Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt: pact

2 minutes ago
 Putin urges Russia to get Covid jabs, no mandatory ..

Putin urges Russia to get Covid jabs, no mandatory vaccines

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.