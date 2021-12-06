UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Chairs Meeting On Security; Individuals, Mob Can't Be Allowed To Take Law Into Hand

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:14 PM

Prime Minister chairs meeting on security; Individuals, mob can't be allowed to take law into hand

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review the overall security situation in the country wherein the participants viewed that individuals and mobs could not be allowed to take the law into their hands

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior military and civil officers.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior military and civil officers.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the cruel act of the killing of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot and expressed the resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The participants viewed that incidents like the lynching of a Sri Lankan national could not be tolerated.

Therefore, a comprehensive strategy shall be implemented to curb such incidents and strict punishments to all the perpetrators shall be ensured, they resolved.

The meeting also praised the bravery and courage of Malik Adnan who endangered his own life to save Priyantha Diyawadanage.

The meeting also conveyed the deepest condolences to the family of late Priyantha Diyawadanage.

