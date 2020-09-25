UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs Universal Health Coverage For Punjab's 2 Big Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

Prime Minister directs universal health coverage for Punjab's 2 big cities

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the government of Punjab to launch the facility of universal health coverage for the residents of two big cities of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the government of Punjab to launch the facility of universal health coverage for the residents of two big cities of the province.

Chairing the review meeting on National Health Card Programme to provide quality services to deserving people in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he asked the universal coverage to replicate the already in-place facility in KP.

The prime minister said provision of high standard health facilities to the people particularly weaker segments of the society was the government's top priority.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Health Minister Punjab Yasmin Rashid, Health Minister KP Taimur Saleem Khagra, Parliamentary secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid, secretaries of relevant departments and senior officials.

The prime minister was apprised that Sehat Sahulat Programme of the government had been extended to 36 districts of Punjab, with 5.1 million families registered under it.

It was highlighted that the beneficiaries of the programme had increased during the tenure of present government.

The meeting was told that 80,389 persons were benefited from the facility this year.

During the last one and a half month, around 1.3 million families had been registered whereas 235 hospitals had been included in the panel.

The prime minister was updated that according to the feedback received, 97.5 percent had expressed complete satisfaction over the programme.

The meeting also gave briefing on the universal coverage of National Health Card in KP.

