Prime Minister for further deepening Pakistan-South Korea bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday hoped that Pakistan and South Korea will work together to fully realize the immense potential existing in diverse fields for further deepening the overall bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday hoped that Pakistan and South Korea will work together to fully realize the immense potential existing in diverse fields for further deepening the overall bilateral cooperation.

Agriculture being the mainstay of Pakistan's economy and especially considering its role in rural development, the sharing of experiences and technology by the Korean side in the field of agriculture would help in achieving food security and also improving the overall income of the small-scale farmers in the country, he added.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the Department of Rural Development and Administration (DRDA) of the Republic of Korea which led by Hur Taewoong, Vice Minister of the Department called on him here.

Welcoming the visiting delegates, the prime minister appreciated the multidimensional and friendly ties existing between the two countries.

He commended the role of DRDA in the development of crop-specific agricultural technologies, provision of training and capacity-building of the researchers and farmers, and supporting sustainable development of agriculture sector in Pakistan.

The vice minister, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, thanked the prime minister for receiving him.

He lauded the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and South Korea in diverse fields and reiterated his country's continuous and firm support to the country in agriculture sector and rural development.