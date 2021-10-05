UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Vaccine Equity, Stolen Wealth's Return To Developing Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday reiterated his call for debt relief and prioritizing vaccine equity for COVID-hit developing countries for their economic recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday reiterated his call for debt relief and prioritizing vaccine equity for COVID-hit developing countries for their economic recovery.

The prime minister, virtually addressing World Leaders Summit Dialogue, organized on the occasion of 15th Quadrennial Meeting of UNCTAD, also emphasized the climate finance and return of stolen wealth to developing countries as part of global economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Hosted by Barbados, the World Leaders Summit Dialogue was organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) during its ongoing 15th Quadrennial Meeting.

Expressing concerns over vaccine inequity, the prime minister called for a more equitable distribution. Recalling his campaign for debt relief, he advocated for the initiative until the end of the pandemic.

The prime minister reaffirmed the urgent need for mobilization of and contribution by richer countries to climate finance in view of the vulnerability and existential challenges faced by Small Island Developing Countries (SIDS) and other developing countries, including Pakistan.

Reiterating his deep concern over the huge challenge of illicit flow of money amounting to $1 trillion annually from developing countries to richer capitals and tax-havens, the prime minister underscored the imperative of halting these outflows.

He once again emphasized implementation of UN Secretary General's FACTI Panel's recommendations, enabling the developing countries to more meaningfully alleviate poverty and human development.

The prime minister was invited to the Leaders Dialogue along with presidents of Kenya, and Guyana, Secretary General UNCTAD and heads of other UN agencies, under the theme of "Building a more prosperous development path: Matching the scale of the moment."Being held from October 4-7, the Quadrennial Conference is taking place in the backdrop of unprecedented economic, public health and social effects, induced and exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic.

