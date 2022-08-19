Prime Minister meets Harvard University students, shares vision for Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here held a meeting with a delegation of the students of Harvard University of the United States and shared with them his vision for the progress of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here held a meeting with a delegation of the students of Harvard University of the United States and shared with them his vision for the progress of Pakistan.

The students asked the prime minister questions about the country's economy, International Monetary Fund, agriculture, industry, information technology and other sectors.

The PM also answered their questions about Kashmir, the role of Pakistan in sustainable peace in the region and Pakistan-China relations.

The students thanked the Government of Pakistan and Pakistanis for their hospitality.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal AND Marriyum Aurangzeb, special assistants Ahad Cheema, Syed Fahad Hussain and Jahanzaib Khan and the officials concerned attended the meeting.