Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq to complete developmental projects in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Saturday that his government completed mega developmental projects under comprehensive developmental strategy by resolving long waited issues of the people within the stipulated timeframe.

He expressed these views while talking to the notables of leepa valley,Union Council Lamanian amd Langna of Muzaffarabad division.

He said the government has given developmental projects in every constituency and upgraded the infrastructure of roads to provide better communication facilities to the people of rural and urban areas of the state. Steps were taken to boost tourism and completed the links road to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

The AJK Prime Minister said the developmental budget was increased which opened the door of progress and prosperity for the people of the state.

He said employment was given to eligible persons with the introduction of NTS and a transparent public service commission was set up to appoint the eligible educated persons for employment.

He said the people of leepa valley have been facing the Indian forces aggressions and the govt has extended one million financial assistance to the families of the martyrs, while three thousand per month to the family of the martyrs.

Haider said he has started consultations with the party workers and a party ticket will be given in consultation with the party workers.

Elders of the area expressed their full confidence over the performance of the government and urged the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan to take part in the constituency of leepa valley in the coming general election.

The Minister for Information technology Mustafa Bashir and President of the constituency Fareed Khan were also addressed the occasion.