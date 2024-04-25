Open Menu

Private Education Sector Demands Allocation Of Funds For Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Malik Abrar Hussain, the central president of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, had demanded the government of Pakistan to allocate handsome funds in the upcoming budget for private educational institutions to continue education for the children of this country.

Provision of facilities is the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan, he expressed these views in his statement released to the media on the occasion of meeting with senior leader Malik Deen Muhammad Awan.

On this occasion, Malik Abrar Hussain said that private educational institutions are carrying the educational burden of the government and fulfilling the responsibilities for imparting education to the people with utmost care.

Under Article 25-A of the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the state to provide the children with good education.

There is a need to support educational institutions which are providing education at a low cost.

The private education sector is providing education to many children as well as providing employment to many people. The government is going to present the annual budget after a few days, he said.

In such a situation, we demand that public-private partnership should be made to take the education sector forward, he said. Adequate funds should also be allocated in the budget for the private educational sector to help the country move forward in the education sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Din Muhammad Awan said that private education sector is helping the government, so the government should also help them. He said, it is the government's duty to support the private schools for educating childen with nominal fee structure.

