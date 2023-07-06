Progress reviewed on rescue 1122 station at Daraban

District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Awais Babar on Thursday paid a visit to an under construction rescue 1122 station at Daraban Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Awais Babar on Thursday paid a visit to an under construction rescue 1122 station at Daraban Tehsil.

Accompanied by Emergency Officer Numan Ullah Marwat, the district emergency officer met with labourers and took stock of work progress on the building, said the Rescue 1122 spokesman.

He said that all the adjoining areas besides Daraban city would benefit from the services of Rescue 1122 after the completion of the station.

He said that on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Khatir Ahmad, the service would be extended to other areas of the district so that the maximum people of the area could be benefited and prompt services could be provided to them during emergencies.