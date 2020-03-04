UrduPoint.com
Project To Develop Entrepreneurial Culture Launches At Government College University

Wed 04th March 2020

Project to develop entrepreneurial culture launches at Government College University

A capacity-building project to develop entrepreneurial universities in Pakistan was launched here on Wednesday at the Government College University (GCU) under the auspices of its Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A capacity-building project to develop entrepreneurial universities in Pakistan was launched here on Wednesday at the Government College University (GCU) under the auspices of its Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP).

The three-year project titled TAKE-UP, led by Saarland University Germany, is being funded by the Erasmus+ program of the European Union, the spokesperson said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the launch ceremony which was also addressed by Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jahanzeb Burana, Director of German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) Ms. Inge Iqbal, Prof of Industrial Psychology from Saarland University, Germany Dr.

Cornelius Konig.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said training for entrepreneurship was about changing the mindset of graduates, in which they transform themselves from job seekers to job creators.

The vice chancellor announced that the GCU was planning to teach entrepreneurship as an elective subject to the students of all disciplines and it would help them understanding needs of the industry. On this occasion,Dr Cornelius Konig said that the objectives of this three-year project includedassessment of entrepreneurial culture, development of strategic action plans and coachingmaterials, establishing e-learning platforms and publishing best practices.

