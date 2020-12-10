UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Business Leader Siraj KassamTeli Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Prominent business leader Siraj KassamTeli laid to rest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Prominent business leader Siraj Kassam Teli, who died in Dubai two days back, was laid to rest here at the DHA Graveyard on Thursday.

His funeral prayer was offered at Masjid-e-Saheem, which was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, mainly the business community.

Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held on Friday at Masjid-e-Saheem, Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA Phase-6 after Maghrib prayers, a KCCI press release said.

Late Siraj Kassam Teli was the chairman of Businessmen Group in the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and former KCCI president. He left behind his widow, a son and a daughter.

KCCI President M Shariq Vohra paid homage to Siraj Kassam Teli for his matchless contribution and lifelong quest for the rights of trade and industrial community, and for the uplift of Karachi.

"Siraj Bhai (brother) will stay alive in our hearts and will always be remembered for his exceptional and dedicated services to the entire business community and Karachiites," he said in a statement.

He was a dynamic leader whose illustrious career spanning over 28 years had left an indelible impression on the entire business community, Vohra said.

Siraj Teli, he said, was instrumental in grooming the business leaders by giving them the opportunity to become KCCI president and always guiding them round the clock on how to deal with issues. He was a distinguished industrialist possessing eminent qualities of leadership.

He belonged to a renowned family that had been active in business since the inception of Pakistan, and his family background had been a great source of strength in enabling him to conduct his life ethically and successfully, Shariq Vohra added.

He thanked everyone who expressed their condolences from all over the country and around the world. "We are indebted to everyone for joining us in prayers for the departed soul," he added.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to place the departed soul in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant courage to his bereaved family, friends and well-wishers to bear the loss.\932

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Business Dubai Died Teli Chamber Commerce Prayer Family All From Industry

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways awarded Five Stars in Apex ‘Offic ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

2 hours ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

2 hours ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.