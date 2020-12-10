Prominent business leader Siraj KassamTeli laid to rest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Prominent business leader Siraj Kassam Teli, who died in Dubai two days back, was laid to rest here at the DHA Graveyard on Thursday.

His funeral prayer was offered at Masjid-e-Saheem, which was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, mainly the business community.

Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held on Friday at Masjid-e-Saheem, Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA Phase-6 after Maghrib prayers, a KCCI press release said.

Late Siraj Kassam Teli was the chairman of Businessmen Group in the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and former KCCI president. He left behind his widow, a son and a daughter.

KCCI President M Shariq Vohra paid homage to Siraj Kassam Teli for his matchless contribution and lifelong quest for the rights of trade and industrial community, and for the uplift of Karachi.

"Siraj Bhai (brother) will stay alive in our hearts and will always be remembered for his exceptional and dedicated services to the entire business community and Karachiites," he said in a statement.

He was a dynamic leader whose illustrious career spanning over 28 years had left an indelible impression on the entire business community, Vohra said.

Siraj Teli, he said, was instrumental in grooming the business leaders by giving them the opportunity to become KCCI president and always guiding them round the clock on how to deal with issues. He was a distinguished industrialist possessing eminent qualities of leadership.

He belonged to a renowned family that had been active in business since the inception of Pakistan, and his family background had been a great source of strength in enabling him to conduct his life ethically and successfully, Shariq Vohra added.

He thanked everyone who expressed their condolences from all over the country and around the world. "We are indebted to everyone for joining us in prayers for the departed soul," he added.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to place the departed soul in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant courage to his bereaved family, friends and well-wishers to bear the loss.\932