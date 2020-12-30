UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Held Against Rape, Murder Of Girls In Lahore, Charsada

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:08 AM

Protest held against rape, murder of girls in Lahore, Charsada

The Child Rights Movement (CRM) on Tuesday held a protest against rape and murder of a seven years old girl in Lahore and two year old minor in Charsada here at the National Press Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Child Rights Movement (CRM) on Tuesday held a protest against rape and murder of a seven years old girl in Lahore and two year old minor in Charsada here at the National Press Club.

in Islamabad Press Club, said a news release.

The participants of the protest organized in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and NACG, raised demand for effective prosecution and implementation of child rights laws to counter child abuse incidents in the country.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said local vigilance mechanism in collaboration with the local and district administration needed to be introduced to identify the culprits involved in the child abuses.

He said urged the government to provide funds to the Child Rights Commission so that it could work proactively for protection of rights of children.

More Stories From Pakistan

