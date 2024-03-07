Open Menu

Protest In Response To "Misaq-e-Mufahimat" Is Against The Country's Interests: Rana Ihsan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Protest in response to "Misaq-e-Mufahimat" is against the country's interests: Rana Ihsan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Thursday that the Prime Minister asked for charter of reconciliation so that the country may go forward again, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as usual, was still attempting to create chaos against the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Thursday that the Prime Minister asked for charter of reconciliation so that the country may go forward again, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as usual, was still attempting to create chaos against the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that that the PTI should approach the tribunals to resolve concerns over the election results instead of jamming the country and putting the economy at risk.

He said that instead of protesting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must come to Parliament and play its constitutional role for the betterment of the country through electoral reforms.

