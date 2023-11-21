Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help common people

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 08:29 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Regional Director of Sindh Ombudsman, Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani Tuesday said the institution of provincial ombudsman has been established to help common people.

In his press briefing held at his office, he said that the people who were worried about the mismanagement and wrong behavior of provincial department officials.

He said the Regional Director office of Sindh Ombudsman also organized an open courts in District Accounts Office Larkana and Kamber, where sufficient relief has been provided to the complaints of common people, retired employees and their families on the spot.

Apart from this, several seminars and rallies have been organized on the issue of girl child education and out-of-school children, he said and added relief has been provided to those complaining of non-receipt of appointment orders especially on death quota.

The Regional Director of provincial ombudsman visited and inspected Larkana District Jail, Juvenile Jail and Judicial Lockup Ratodero(Larkana).

Regional Director, Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has also provided furniture to the girls' schools and also visited various schools in the district along with the authorities concerned.

He also visited the camps set up in the tent cities established for the flood victims to provide them safe accommodation.

During the visit he also met the relevant authorities. Apart from this, they were provided clean drinking water, toilets for women in emergency, mosquito nets, utensils and tent schools, where students were provided with books and bags.

